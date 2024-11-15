SI

Seahawks Starting Center Connor Williams Shockingly Retires From Football Midseason

The 27-year-old won't return to the team after the bye week.

Tom Dierberger

Williams started nine games at center for Seattle this season.
Seattle Seahawks starting center Connor Williams is calling it a career.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that Williams has officially decided to retire immediately due to personal reasons after starting all nine games at center for Seattle this season.

Macdonald also said he doesn't believe Williams will change his mind and return to the Seahawks in 2024.

Williams, a second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, spent four seasons with the organization before signing a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 14 last season and signed a one-year deal with Seattle in August.

The Seahawks, losers of five of their last six games that erased a perfect 3-0 start to the season, were on a bye in Week 10 and are scheduled to battle the rival San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Olu Oluwatimi, a fifth-round pick by Seattle in 2023, will get his second career start at center on Sunday.

