Seahawks Using Tactic With Jalen Milroe That Helped Jayden Daniels Succeed As Rookie
An underlying key to Jayden Daniels's unprecedented success as a rookie quarterback with the Washington Commanders was using virtual reality (VR) simulation. Daniels made an incredible transition from college to the pros, setting numerous records and leading the Commanders to the NFC championship game for the first time in decades.
Daniels's rapid adjustment to the NFL was no coincidence and not only a byproduct of his talent, either. By utilizing VR, Daniels strengthened his ability to read defenses, process what happens on the football field, and slow down the game. Daniels began using VR at LSU, and continued to do so with the Commanders, who adopted the technology as a significant part of Daniels's weekly preparation. With Washington, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury narrated plays for the VR simulation, giving Daniels another method to learn the game-plan.
“It’s a unique technology, and it’s definitely for the quarterbacks,” Kingsbury said last fall, via The Athletic. “I think it is more effective than them just watching the film. They’re going through their reads, they’re going through their progressions, they’re seeing it.”
Now, the Seattle Seahawks are planning to use VR technology to aid with rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe's development.
"Me and my new head coach, we talked about doing that," Milroe said at the Seahawks rookie minicamp on Friday. "From now until Game 1, I'm going to utilize that."
If successful, VR could work wonders for Milroe. Coming out of Alabama, Milroe is one of the most talented prospects in his draft class. However, he didn't get drafted until the third round because he struggled at times with certain skills in college, including processing defenses and his decision-making.
Of course, using VR doesn't guarantee Milroe will have the success that Daniels did. After all, Daniels produced one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history. Daniels also had more experience from college than Milroe. Daniels was his team's primary starter in four different seasons, while Milroe only started for two seasons with the Crimson Tide.
The good news for Milroe and the Seahawks is there is no rush to get the young quarterback on the field. The Seahawks previously signed Sam Darnold this offseason, and Darnold will presumably be the starter in 2025 giving Milroe plenty of time to learn and improve.
Outside of using VR, Milroe is notably working with quarterback tutor Jordan Palmer, who has previously worked with passers like Darnold, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow. He is acutely aware of areas he needs to get better, and is taking steps early in his career to potentially become a successful quarterback.