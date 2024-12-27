Seahawks' Tariq Woolen Shares Sweet Moment With Family After Game-Sealing Pick
The Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears got together to play one of the least visually appealing football games the NFL has ever sanctiond on Thursday night. Neither team could find the end zone for 60 minutes at Solider Field and when the general malaise cleared, it was the visiting Seahawks who had kept their slim postseason hopes alive by winning, 6–3.
Tariq Woolen sealed the victory by intercepting a Caleb Williams pass with 20 seconds remaining—a somewhat merciful end to the unusual evening. After making the big play, Woolen sought out his family and friends who were attendance to hug it out.
This is what the holidays are all about. Exposing a rookie quarterback who has a lot of work to do before entering Year 2, a little shopping on Michigan Avenue to look at the lights and wrapping your arms around those who have supported you most.
What Woolen and the Seahawks need now is for the Los Angeles Rams to lose on Sunday, setting up a season finale between those two teams with the NFC West crown up for grabs. There are no pictures on the standings page so a win's a win—even if 6–3 feels more like a Mariners-White Sox score.