Seahawks Training Camp Notebook: Versatile Defense Is Rounding Into Form
Geno Smith, who returned to practice Monday after being sidelined nearly a week, had a fast start after leading the Seattle Seahawks’ offense to a touchdown on the first drive of team drills against Mike Macdonald’s defense.
But the defense, filled with versatile playmakers, quickly adjusted and forced Smith’s unit into many short drives throughout a chippy and lengthy training camp practice in Renton, Wash. Nearly an hour went by before Seattle’s starting offense finally found the end zone again on a touchdown scamper from Kenneth Walker III, which made the offensive players erupt on the sidelines.
The competition level went up a few notches, leaving the Seahawks’ new head coach with an annoyed look on his face during his media session with reporters.
“We didn’t finish the way we needed to on defense today,” Macdonald said. “That’s what’s burned on my mind right now.”
Second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was also annoyed about what he noticed from the defense, and that’s a good thing for Seahawks fans.
“When I line up, their communication to each other, it’s annoying sometimes,” Smith-Njigba told Sports Illustrated after Monday’s practice that went two-and-a-half hours long. “Just always hearing them chirping around, but I feel like, them being on the same page, it’s good.
“They’re moving. They know where to go, they’re flying. I just think their communication pre-snap has been good, and they’re throwing a lot of different looks at us. If they’re all on the same page, it can be very dangerous.”
Macdonald, 37, quickly rose through the coaching ranks as a defensive coordinator after turning the Baltimore Ravens into the No. 1 scoring defense in the league last year. Now, the Seahawks want him to get the talented defense on the same page after the disappointing 2023 season.
Judging from Monday’s workout, the defense is heading in the right direction and could have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu often used the word “versatility” to describe his defensive line teammates, which also features Leonard Williams, Dre’Mont Jones, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Jarran Reed and stud rookie Byron Murphy II.
It might be best to avoid using position names for the players on the defensive front, because most of them are being asked by Macdonald to play a variety of roles.
“There’s a lot of versatility to this defense,” Nwosu says. “The offense has to see what’s coming. They can’t just go out there and know what we’re in. We have different versatility, different calls, different ways to confuse offenses. I like that. It’s like a chess match out there.”
The defense has gotten the best of the offense the past few days, according to Smith-Njigba. But he also mentioned that the new-look offense did plenty of scoring in the first few weeks of training camp. The starting offense mostly looks the same from last season, but they’re now getting play calls from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who held the same role at the University of Washington the past two seasons.
Smith-Njigba, the team’s 2023 first-round pick, is expecting a dominant second season under Grubb’s scheme.
“They got me here to make explosive plays and I feel like he’s been putting me in the position to do that, to showcase my ability, my skills,” Smith-Njigba says. “So any time that happens, I love it.”
Best thing I saw: Walker’s reaction to memorable collison
Walker, the third-year running back, ran in circles after witnessing fellow running back George Holani bulldoze through cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett to find the end zone. The collision made a loud thud and created many funny reactions similar to Walker’s sprint onto the field.
“It’s good to get a little feisty, get a little chippy out there,” Smith-Njigba says. “It’s been a long time since we played ball.”
Best thing I heard: Grubb receives high praise from former player
Smith-Njigba had dinner with Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze not long after Grubb was hired as offensive play-caller in Seattle.
Odunze, the former Washington standout, told Smith-Njigba to expect a wide receiver-friendly offense from Grubb.
“He told me, ‘You’re about to love it, man,’” Smith-Njigba recalled. “He really cooks it up. … He said, ‘You’re going to like him.’ He loved him because he throws the ball.”
Smith, who’s known for having one of the best deep balls in the league, could be pushing the ball upfield at a high rate this season with Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as his top weapons.
Rookie who impressed: Byron Murphy II, defensive tackle
Murphy saw plenty of snaps Monday, rarely leaving the field whenever the first- and second-team defenses were out there. His strength was easy to spot whenever he created push in the pocket. The 2024 first-round pick has a vast skill set, but that’s not what has impressed Nwosu the most about him.
“He’s very humble as a kid,” Nwosu says. “People might have these ideas about first-round picks and guys that come in thinking they deserve everything, but he’s very humble. He loves to work. He doesn’t complain. He just goes out there and does his job. When you see that from a rookie, especially a first-round rookie, you can trust him and you want to be out there on the field with him.
“In a few years, this is going to be his team. You know, all of us are going to be gone, it’s going to be his defensive line, his defense. So it’s great to see him have those traits early on and I can’t wait to see what he does this season.”
Veteran who impressed: Uchenna Nwosu, edge rusher
Nwosu appears to be fully recovered from the torn pectoral muscle injury that forced him to miss the final two months of the season. He’s already regained his No. 1 spot as the team’s top edge rusher, even with a new coaching staff.
But Nwosu didn’t just let his past performances do the talking for him. He said he took on the mindset of having to prove himself again to Macdonald and the rest of the coaching staff this offseason.
“I’m itching to get back out there,” Nwosu says. “I just stayed patient with my rehab. I’ve never had an injury like this before.”
Song of the day: “TELL EM NO” by Juicy J
This song caught my attention because it kept saying, “Keep the grass cut and the snakes will show.”
That’s not a problem for the Seahawks because their grass is well kept on the beautiful training camp site next to Lake Washington. Also, the Seahawks really like Juicy J because they played many songs from the Three 6 Mafia member.