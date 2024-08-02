All Seahawks

Report: Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Shouldn't Miss Any Time' With Injury

After nothing conclusive was found on an MRI, Geno Smith could be back in action for the Seahawks as early as Friday's training camp practice.

Corbin K. Smith

Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
After sitting out the previous two practices and undergoing imaging on Thursday night, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks appear to have dodged a bullet.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Smith's MRI on knee and hip injuries on Thursday night didn't show anything significant and per a source close to the team, he "shouldn't miss any time." After coach Mike Macdonald declined to dive into specifics about his injury after Thursday's practice, he could be back in action as early as Friday afternoon leading up to Saturday's mock scrimmage at Lumen Field.

While it's unclear when Smith tweaked his hip/knee, he did get knocked to the ground by a glancing blow from a defender during Tuesday's second padded practice and could be seen walking around with a hitch in his step after the play. He didn't exit practice, however, and didn't show any apparent signs of a notable injury for the rest of the session.

When the Seahawks took the field for a walkthrough-heavy practice on Wednesday, however, Smith was nowhere to be seen as backups Sam Howell and PJ Walker took all of the snaps. He could be seen chatting with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb before Thursday's practice while sporting his 90s throwback blue practice jersey, but again sat out with Howell taking all of the first-team reps.

Per Macdonald, Smith was "working through some things," but opted not to disclose what he was receiving imaging for. A team source indicated his hip/knee were the areas of concern on Wednesday.

Seattle couldn't have asked for a better outcome on Smith's MRI, as the veteran quarterback has enjoyed a strong training camp to this point, demonstrating great command of Grubb's offense. Aside from safety Julian Love having his number with a pair of interceptions, he hasn't thrown any other picks on the practice field and he's been peppering the ball all over the field with a quick release to his bevy of receivers, including DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba being on the receiving end of several explosive plays thus far.

With the regular season still a little over a month away, the Seahawks may err on the side of caution with Smith, waiting until next week to get him rolling again and letting Howell get more meaningful reps with the starting offense for evaluation purposes. At the same time, if no damage showed up on his scans, the uber-competitive quarterback may be pushing to get back under center right away, which would certainly be great news for the team.

Corbin K. Smith

CORBIN K. SMITH

