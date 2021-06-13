Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Tamorrion Terry

The Seahawks 90-man roster is loaded with talent at the receiver position. While DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Dee Eskridge are locks, the battle for the final two or three spots on the 53-man roster will have no shortage of contenders, including a former Florida State star who had draft-worthy tools.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Tamorrion Terry, Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 207 pounds

2020 Stats (at Florida State): 23 receptions, 289 yards, one touchdown

Terry will tower above most of the other Seahawks wideouts in training camp, with the notable exception of DK Metcalf. He's hard to miss with his tall and muscular frame, easily identifiable from the likes of Tyler Lockett, D'Wayne Eskridge, and Cade Johnson. Terry certainly looks the part. But when you watch his career at Florida State, he is more than a physical specimen. As a redshirt freshman for FSU, Terry reeled in 35 passes for 744 yards and eight touchdowns. He followed up that performance as a sophomore by snagging 60 passes for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns. Many expected Terry to enter the draft early, but he went back to school for the 2020 season, where an unfortunate knee injury and subsequent surgery derailed his draft grade. Despite his size, Terry is a game-breaking, yards after the catch machine who also understands how to use his size to win deep. He's not the crispest route-runner, but his size and home run ability give him enough tools to contribute as a rookie.

Best Case Scenario: Terry uses his impressive size and game-breaking ability to flash hard in the preseason and beats out the other harem of receivers vying for the fourth and fifth spots at camp. Terry has some surprising skill as a gunner on special teams contributes there early, but forces new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to add a small package of plays on offense to take advantage of his skill set as well.

Worst Case Scenario: Terry's knee issues from 2020 resurface and he never gets to showcase his abilities in training camp or the preseason. Because of this, he spends all of the 2021 season on Seattle's practice squad, taking the equivalent of a redshirt season his first year as a pro.

What to Expect in 2021: If you're looking for somebody to be a preseason star in 2021 in the mold of Jazz Ferguson or Malik Turner, few are a better candidate than Terry. As such, he'll have all the arguments in the world to be on the 53-man roster, but he has some serious hurdles to clear. He certainly can't overtake Metcalf, Lockett, or Eskridge and may struggle to beat out Freddie Swain for the fourth spot. Seattle gave Connor Wedington, not Terry, the biggest signing bonus and most view Cade Johnson as the better prospect. Will Seattle carry seven receivers on their 53-man roster? It's not likely. Terry will have to earn his way to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, but thanks to his home run abilities and special teams ability, this isn't out of the question.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primers

Alex McGough | Darvin Kidsy | Greg Eiland | Joshua Moon | Cam Sutton | Walter Palmore | Jared Hocker | Brad Lundblade | Aashari Crosswell | Myles Adams | B.J. Emmons | Jon Rhattigan | Aaron Fuller | Bryan Mills I Jake Curhan | Jarrod Hewitt | Connor Wedington | Nate Evans | Danny Etling | John Ursua | Gavin Heslop | Pier-Oliver Lestage