Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Jake Curhan

Despite serving as a four-year starter in the Pac-12, the former California standout went undrafted due to technique-related flaws and a health scare. Viewed as a draftable commodity by many scouts, could he find a way to sneak onto Seattle's 53-man roster?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Jake Curhan, Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 316 pounds

2020 Stats (at California): Two starts

The Seahawks set out to improve both the impact and depth of their offensive line this spring and snagging Curhan as an undrafted free agent adds another interesting piece they'll be keeping their eyes on in the coming months. Curhan was a four-year starter for the University of California, making 40 starts at right tackle over his career. Like many college football players, Curhan's 2020 was cut short due to the pandemic, and he even missed two games after testing positive for COVID-19, limiting his opportunities to improve his draft stock. Still, most agreed that Curhan carried a draftable grade, thanks to his good size and adequate athleticism. But he has issues playing with leverage and needs to improve both his footwork and hand technique to have a shot to carve out a career in the NFL, and a heart condition served as the final nail in the coffin for his draft hopes. That aside, Curhan is still an experienced lineman with the size, length, and strength to give him a chance at the next level.

Best Case Scenario: Curhan will need to turn some heads at camp to make the 53-man roster, but he will have that chance. He likely sits firmly behind Duane Brown, Brandon Shell, Cedric Ogbuehi, and 2021 sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe, though Brown has been the only model of long-term consistency in that group. The California alum faces an uphill battle, but if he shows rapid improvement with his footwork and hand placement, he could sneak his way onto the roster.

Worst Case Scenario: Curhan comes into training camp and his lack of technique causes him to become a revolving door for the Seahawks' experienced pass rushers in one-on-one drills. He loses reps to others and struggles in the preseason, causing him to be cut early in camp.

What to expect in 2021: Curhan is a strong candidate for a redshirt year on the practice squad. There are enough physical traits to imagine him as a swing tackle, a position the Seahawks have coveted in the past with the likes of Ogbuehi and George Fant. It's highly unlikely that he cracks the 53-man roster for Seattle, but spending a year with Mike Solari and Andy Dickerson could be a blessing in disguise. He's strong, long, and experienced, giving him a fighting chance to crack the Seahawks' 53-man roster in 2022 with solid improvements on the practice squad this upcoming season.