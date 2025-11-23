Bounce back time for Sam Darnold, 4 other things to know about Seahawks vs. Titans
The Seattle Seahawks came up short at SoFi Stadium last Sunday in a 21-19 loss to the rival Rams. Mike Macdonald’s squad is now sitting a game behind Sean McVay’s team in the NFC West.
Last weekend, the Tennessee Titans dropped their fifth consecutive game, a 16-13 setback to the visiting Houston Texans. Interim head coach Mike McCoy is winless (0-4) since replacing Brian Callahan in mid-October.
There will be a lot of eyes on the contending Seahawks at Nashville later today, and especially on quarterback Sam Darnold. He was picked off four times in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, and has committed seven turnovers in his last two outings. In the team’s first eight games, Seattle’s starting signal-caller gave up the football only seven times. Darnold will be looking to get back on track as Macdonald’s club looks to avoid its first two-game winning streak of the season.
Seahawks vs. Titans History
The franchise’s first encounter occurred in 1977 when the Titans were the Houston Oilers. In fact, these two clubs clashed in the playoffs in 1987 at the Astrodome as the Oilers came away with a 23-20 overtime victory in the wild card round. The Seahawks and Titans are meeting for the third time in five years, and the ‘Hawks are visiting Nashville for the second time in three seasons. Seattle came away with a 20-17 win in 2023 in the last meeting between these clubs.
Titans’ Offense is Downright Offensive
Only five teams in the league are averaging more total yards per game than the Seahawks (365.8), who have scored 181 points in the first half this season. On the other hand, the Titans are dead last in the NFL in total offense (242.5), have scored nine offensive TDs and have totaled a mere 143 points in 10 contests.
Last week, the Seahawks saw their 10-game road winning streak end vs. the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Even so, Macdonald’s club owns an 11-2 mark away from home since he inherited the team in 2024. On the other hand, the Titans have lost nine straight home games and are 1-12 in their own building since ’24.
Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ OLB Uchenna Nwosu
No team in the NFL has allowed more sacks than the Titans. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been on the receiving end of 41 QB traps. Uchenna Nwosu leads Macdonald’s club with 5.5 sacks, which happens to be the second-highest total of his eight-year career. He amassed 9.5 sacks with the Seahawks in 2022.
Tennessee’s ground attack is dead last in the league, averaging a mere 78.9 yards per game rushing. That’s a total of 789 yards in 10 games, which means there are six players in the league that have run for more yards than the Titans. Tony Pollard has 63.6 percent (502) of the club’s rushing yardage total.
