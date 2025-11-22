Five questions before the Seahawks face the Titans in Week 12
The Seattle Seahawks are visiting the Tennessee Titans for their Week 12 matchup at Nissan Stadium.
To learn more about the Seahawks' next opponent, we spoke with Tennessee Titans On SI contributor Jordon Lawrenz.
The Titans are 1-9 to start the season. Why have they struggled to get wins?
At this point it's impossible to give just one reason as to why they've struggled. Committing four false start penalties at home after a Bye week is certainly one reason, but nothing has clicked for this team. Their defense is solid, for the most part, but always gives up a big play that changes the course of the game. Their run-game seemingly never gets going, and Cam Ward doesn't have a single quality receiver to throw to. It's a disaster.
How has quarterback Cam Ward looked in his rookie season?
Box score watchers will say Ward is having a horrific season. They're not completely wrong, but it's a completely different dynamic when you actually take a bit of time to watch Ward on film. Sure, he's been sacked a million times, but he has one of the worst offensive lines in the league. I'd like to see him use his legs a bit more, but instead he's stuck relying on a bunch of receivers who have little to no experience.
What’s one thing people should know about the Titans that cannot be found in a box score?
The Titans special teams unit has been phenomenal. Sure, you can look at Chimere Dike's return numbers, but there's nothing quite like seeing him play. If Tennessee doesn't commit penalties and actually lets him do his thing, he could easily be the biggest difference maker this team has.
If the Titans win, what would be the reason why?
The Titans only beat the Cardinals because they beat themselves. It was the only time this season Tennessee's offense was able to navigate a two-minute drill and capitalize on the stop their defense made. They've failed to be consistent, which is going to hurt them against Seattle. Playing a full 60 minutes against the Seahawks is a tough ask, but that's only step one as to what it'll take to get the job done.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Seahawks 42, Titans 16
More Seahawks on SI stories
Sam Darnold finds himself in the company of former Seahawks rival
Richard Sherman sure Sam Darnold will bounce back from bad game
NFL analyst predicts ‘full-on bloodbath’ between Seahawks, Titans
3 Seahawk players that need to step up Week 12 against Titans