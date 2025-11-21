Sam Darnold gets brutally honest about the Seahawks' turnover problem
Turnovers can topple even the greatest of NFL teams facing the worst competition the league has to offer. So, while the Seattle Seahawks almost beat the best there is right now, they also have to get a handle on their serious problem with giveaways.
Following Sam Darnold's four interception game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks now have the most turnovers in the league this year at 20. That includes 11 interceptions and nine fumbles.
Here's what Darnold had to say about Seattle's giveaways on Thursday.
Sam Darnold on Seahawks turnovers
While this problem isn't 100% on Darnold, he has to take the lion's share of the blame since he's thrown all the picks and has five of the team's nine fumbles.
The truth is Darnold is a very aggressive quarterback - and that's a quality that the Seahawks demand from all of their starters. Every now and then aggressive QBs are going to throw interceptions, that's just part of the deal, as was the case with Geno Smith and Russell Wilson before him.
Not all interceptions are created equal, though. Some of Darnold's picks this season have been a simple case of bad luck, such as the INT that bounced off of somebody's helmet against Tampa, and the same happening in the end zone against Arizona.
Those kinds of interceptions are inevitable. What Darnold has to prevent are the kind of picks that he threw on Sunday - none of which can be written off as bad luck or a great play on the ball by a DB.
In all four cases, Darnold made a hurried decision under pressure and made an awful read. Normally the defense is going to drop a pick or two in every game - and if the Rams had the Seahawks probably still would have won.
Darnold can't make those kinds of mistakes, though - and he will have to show some marked improvement the next time Seattle faces LA in December. If he can't, we can safely assume the Seahawks' playoff run will stop with the first serious defense they face.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Sam Darnold finds himself in the company of former Seahawks rival
NFL analyst predicts ‘full-on bloodbath’ between Seahawks, Titans
3 Seahawk players that need to step up Week 12 against Titans
Richard Sherman sure Sam Darnold will bounce back from bad game