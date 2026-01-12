49ers' upset of Eagles reveals Seahawks' Divisional Round playoff opponent

The Seattle Seahawks may be the favorites to win Super Bowl LX. But their first playoff game will be against a dangerous opponent that has already beaten them this season.

The San Francisco 49ers upset the Philadelphia Eagles, 23-19, in Sunday's Wild Card playoff game, meaning the Niners will travel to Lumen Field for next weekend's Divisional Playoff game at Lumen Field. San Francisco beat the Seahawks in Seattle, 17-13, in Week 1, but Sam Darnold and company returned the favor with a 13-3 win in Week 18 to clinch the NFC West.

MORE: Deep-dive metric reveals why Seahawks are clearly Super Bowl LX favorites

Of the NFC's final four teams, three play in the NFC West. The No. 2 seed Los Angeles Rams play at the Chicago Bears in next weekend's other conference semifinal.

Regardless of their opponent, at this point the Seahawks have nurtured a definitive, successful DNA. They run the ball. They throw it to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And above all else, they play defense.

Head coach Mike Macdonald's team is about substance over style. On defense the Seahawks created the most quarterback pressures without the blitz (165). On offense they had the league's fewest fourth-down attempts (12) and conversions (7) by far. The Houston Texans went for it second-fewest at 19 times.

MORE: Seahawks should be wary of Sam Darnold's empty playoff resume

The No. 1 seed Seahawks did lose two of their three games at home, including to the Niners in Week 1.

Sam Darnold | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks have 2 players as potential salary cap casualties

Candidates for Seahawks offensive coordinator if Klint Kubiak leaves

Why Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson needs to call it quits