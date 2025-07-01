Report: Seahawks to unveil new throwback uniforms for 50th season
In July of 2023, the Seattle Seahawks brought back their royal blue throwback uniforms for the first time since 2001. Predictably, the fanbase has embraced the throwbacks wholeheartedly, with many at Lumen Field donning them regardless of what the team wears.
With that success, and with the Seahawks' 50th season coming up this fall, it only makes sense that they'd capitalize.
According to Sportslogos.net, the Seahawks plan to unveil a white throwback jersey in late July to complement the royal blue one. Much like the existing ones, these throwbacks will feature the team's original totem-style logo, a silver helmet with a blue facemask, silver pants with blue and green stripes, and blue socks. Unlike those jerseys, though, these will feature a unique collar design simlar to the pant stripe and a logo for the Kingdome, Seattle's former home.
Essentially, if you liked the Seahawks' road jerseys for their first 25 years of existence, then you'll love these.
The Seahawks, along with the rest of the NFC West and the AFC East, are also set to unveil a new uniform as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program, which is presumably different from these white throwbacks. If so, the Seahawks would have probably their most varied wardrobe ever with five unique looks.
When the Seahawks reveal these uniforms, they will be one of only a handful of teams to have home and road throwback options. The others are the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints (though their road throwback is technically a "Color Rush" uniform) and the Miami Dolphins. Sportslogos.net also reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will debut a white throwback uniform this season, which will put them in that group as well.
It's unclear when the Seahawks would wear these white throwbacks, however. They previously announced they'd celebrate their 50th season against the Buccaneers in Week 5, but that would make sense as a home throwback game. They also don't play any of their old AFC West rivals this season, which would've marked the perfect opportunity to break them out as well.
Regardless of when the Seahawks wear them, though, they will undoubtedly be a sight to behold.
