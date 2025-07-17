Seahawks, Buccaneers set for best uniform matchup of 2025 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks are going all out to honor their 50th anniversary this season, but they aren't the only team celebrating such an occasion.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who entered the league alongside the Seahawks in 1976, are also giving their 50th anniversary the spotlight it deserves. Just like Seattle, Tampa Bay has announced a host of events to celebrate its golden anniversary, featuring stars from the franchise's past and present.
The two expansion siblings are set to meet in Seattle on Oct. 5, and with it being a major milestone for both of them, it only makes sense to turn back the clock.
On Wednesday, the Seahawks announced that they will don their gorgeous royal blue throwback uniforms, which have been a smash hit with fans since their return in 2023, for the Week 5 showdown. In turn, the Bucs announced that they will don their white creamsicle uniforms, which they unveiled earlier this week. The Bucs call them the '76 jerseys, as they feature the orange numbers they wore only in their inaugural season before switching to red numbers the following year.
Right away, this game becomes a leading candidate for the best uniform matchup of the entire season. Throwback-on-throwback games are incredibly rare as is, and to have one with two incredible, complementary designs is a gift for uniform enthusiasts everywhere.
This game will also feature both teams wearing pretty much the same uniforms they did in their first-ever matchup back in 1976. The Seahawks won that game 13-10, the first of only two victories on the season. At least they did better than the Bucs, who became the first team in the Super Bowl era to go winless in a season by posting an 0-14 record.
The two teams have met 14 times since then, with Seattle boasting a 9-6 record in the all-time series. Tampa Bay won the previous meeting during an international game in Munich, Germany in 2022.
