NFC West teams pick Seahawks for every Rivalries game featuring brand-new uniforms
The Seattle Seahawks' rivalries with their NFC West opponents have long been hailed as some of the best in the league. Those teams are now confirming their in-division disdain for the Seahawks by picking Seattle for all of their "NFL Rivalries" games in 2025.
Rivalries, which is introducing a new uniform for all of the NFC West and AFC East teams this season, is new in 2025. Each team in both divisions will host one game against a division rival of their choosing, spread throughout the season, in which they will wear the new uniform. The away team will not wear the new uniform.
However, the Seahawks will be playing in the most Rivalries games of any team this season after the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams all picked their home game against Seattle. The New York Jets will play in three Rivalries games against the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins (twice).
The Seahawks curiously will wear their new uniforms at home against the Los Angeles Rams — not the San Francisco 49ers — in Week 16 on Dec. 18. That game will also be on Thursday Night Football.
If only both teams would wear the uniform, Seahawks fans would be treated (or forced to shield their eyes, depending on how well the reveal is received) to four games with a brand-new kit this season. Either way, the uniform will be in the franchise's wardrobe for three seasons following the release.
Seattle's new uniform won't be revealed until Aug. 28, just over a week before the regular season opener against the 49ers. All eight of the Rivalries uniforms will be revealed that day. The Seahawks teased the colors of the new uniforms with the logo reveal, which has also been done for the other seven teams.
The AFC South and NFC North will begin their Rivalries tour in 2026 before the AFC West and NFC East will receive theirs in 2027. Finally, the AFC North and NFC South cap off their four-year campaign in 2028.
