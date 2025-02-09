SI

Sean McVay Flexes Massive Super Bowl Ring Ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles

The 39-year-old coach won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Mike Kadlick

McVay won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. / Screenshot via @NFLonFOX
After a 10–7 finish to the 2024 regular season and a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, the Los Angeles Rams were eliminated in the divisional round at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Because of this, instead of coaching in the Super Bowl, Rams coach Sean McVay took the time to join Fox's pregame show ahead of Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles—and took the time to drop a subtle flex.

"I love being here with you guys," said the 39-year-old. "Much rather be coaching, but this is a subtle flex on ya."

He then showed off the massive Super Bowl ring that he won in 2021 following the Rams' 23–20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's a look at the video:

"This ring: It's absurd," McVay continued. "But what a great experience."

McVay has an 80-52 regular season record as the Rams' head coach and an 8-5 record in the postseason. He was, however, almost lured to commentating after being non-committal to returning to L.A. in 2022.

While he ultimately stayed, broadcasting is clearly in his future—especially with how easily witty bits like the one above come to him.

