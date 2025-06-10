Sean McVay Hilariously Pranked Jared Verse Amid Brutal Workout With Aaron Donald
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse made the mistake of provoking the beast last week.
During an appearance on Adam Schefter's podcast, Verse was asked if he's ever worked out with Rams legend Aaron Donald, to which he replied: "He don't want that. He's not ready for that.”
It didn't take long for Donald to respond, and invite Verse to do his "old man retirement workout” with him.
Verse quickly learned his lesson after undergoing the three-time Defensive Player of the Year's grueling workout with him on Friday. "I tried to test a legend.. in Aaron Donald," Verse wrote on X. "And he responded with a workout from hell. Learned my lesson. Respect OG."
On Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay revealed that he also got in on the laughs by pranking Verse last week in the wake of his workout with Donald. McVay shared that during a team meeting, he pretended that Donald was there, scaring Verse badly.
"I got Jared pretty good last week where I faked like Aaron was here," Sean McVay told reporters, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. "I said, 'How many guys have seen what's going on between Jared and Aaron?' ... I said, 'everybody, welcome Aaron Donald.' And Verse, ... he looked like he was going to s--- himself."
McVay acknowledged he respected Verse for going through with Donald's workout, even if it left the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year winded.
"Aaron FaceTimed me when Verse was in the corner still sucking some wind," McVay added, via Rams' Stu Jackson. “You know what I respect, though, is that Jared ended up following through and going over there. ... He said, 'Yeah I'm not messing with legends anymore.'"