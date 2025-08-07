Sean McVay Provides Positive Update on Matthew Stafford's Back Injury
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not been practicing as he deals with an aggravated disc in his back. Stafford received an epidural this week to help manage the injury.
The Rams remain confident that Stafford will be ready to go by the start of the regular season. Coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday that Stafford will have a workout on Saturday before the team's preseason game against the Cowboys, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Per Barshop, if the workout goes well, Stafford will practice Monday. McVay adds that if it were the regular season, Stafford would be playing.
Though Stafford could return to practice next week, McVay says he will not participate in joint practices with the Chargers. Instead, backups Jimmy Garropolo and Stetson Bennett will continue to handle those reps.
The Rams have erred on the side of caution when it comes to their 37-year-old quarterback, and typically avoid playing starters during the preseason anyway. When it comes to the regular season, few players are as tough as Stafford. Though the Rams are being careful, it sounds like he should be good to go when they open up the season in a month.