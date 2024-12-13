Sean McVay Refused to Change Out of Rain-Soaked Hoodie, Leaving Fans Befuddled
Sean McVay is no stranger to bold coaching decisions.
Facing fourth-and-five in a shootout against the Buffalo Bills last week, McVay passed up on a field goal that would have given the Rams a six point lead with just minutes to play, and the move paid off, with Los Angeles capping the drive with a touchdown that proved to be the game-winning score.
But on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers, McVay made one decision that left fans following the action from home quite confused. This one didn’t have to do with play calling or clock management, but rather, his wardrobe.
After both teams played through a torrent of rain in the first half, the weather was mostly clear after halftime. All through the downpour, McVay had worn a hoodie that was understandably soaked through.
But when the Rams came out of the tunnel for halftime, McVay was still wearing the soaked hoodie.
Anyone who has stepped in a puddle while wearing socks knows the discomfort of wet clothes. Across social media, fans and media alike asked the same question—does McVay really not have another sweatshirt he can throw on?
While it’s surely less than comfortable, if the biggest coaching mistake McVay makes tonight is his choice in outerwear, chances are he’ll see it as a win.