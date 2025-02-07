Ranking the 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Before it became the pop culture behemoth we know and love, the Super Bowl halftime show was really just a showcase for marching bands, local performers, and cover groups. Indeed, it wasn't until 1993, when Michael Jackson was asked to show up and show out, that the gig earned the cache it still carries today.
So aside from Jackson, who deserves credit for popularizing the format we've come to expect now 58 iterations deep? Who else has pulled off a worthwhile turn in the halftime slot? Well, there have been 31 shows since his benchmark performance—and we've narrowed it down to the best 10, ranked in descending order below.
Super Bowl LIX featuring the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles, and halftime performer Kendrick Lamar begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
10. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band—Super Bowl XLIII—Feb. 1, 2009
Bruce Springsteen loves to perform and we as a country love to watch; it's one of America's best and strongest symbiotic relationships. As such, it makes perfect sense that his Super Bowl performance is among the greatest of them all—in fact, there probably isn't a better stage for The Boss than at the big game. True fans will remember this was also the show he pled with viewers to "step back from the guacamole dip," "put the chicken fingers down," and turn up their TVs ... a tall order for Super Bowl Sunday, though he made it worth everyone's while reprising hits like "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and "Glory Days."
9. Janet Jackson—Super Bowl XXXVIII—Feb. 4, 2004
Perhaps the most famous halftime show of all time, but not for the reason Janet Jackson, the headlining performer, was hoping. Though she danced and dazzled alongside a variety of genre-spanning special guests, it was the act's final seconds that cemented the show's place in history: As the pair finished their rendition of "Rock Your Body," an over-eager Justin Timberlake accidentally ripped open Jackson's shirt, exposing her breast and stirring a whole lot of backlash. A new term was even coined in the aftermath: "wardrobe malfunction."
8. Coldplay—Super Bowl 50—Feb. 7, 2016
For Super Bowl 50, Coldplay played to its strengths. The legendary British pop-rockers leaned heavily into their signature bright colors, optical illusions, and crowd involvement, all of which were entertaining enough until Beyoncé and Bruno Mars joined in the fun. Bey and Mars had headlined Super Bowls 48 and 49, respectively—in bringing them back, Coldplay was not only upping the ante for the show's 50th iteration but also benefitting from the presence of two stars at the top of their game. A very smart move. By the end, all three performers joined forces with a "Fix You"/"Just the Way You Are"/"Up & Up" mash-up. Cheesy, but it worked.
7. Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers—Super Bowl XLVII—Feb. 2, 2014
When he headlined Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, Mars had just two full-length albums under his belt, so you'd be forgiven if you thought the booking was a bit ... premature. His performance, however, was anything but. With his signature finesse and golden pipes, Mars jived, moonwalked, and running-manned with the best of 'em, delivering an instant classic performance of his biggest hits (at the time). Mid-way through, he was joined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who delved into a rousing rendition of "Give It Away," an electrifying, rock 'n' roll interlude to the retro pop act that preceded it. Surprisingly, the juxtaposition worked.
6. Lady Gaga—Super Bowl LI—Feb. 5, 2017
Super Bowl LI was a spectacle from beginning to end, thanks to the New England Patriots' miraculous comeback from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. But Lady Gaga made sure the surprises continued through her high-energy, high-flying halftime show, which began shockingly on top of NRG Stadium. Perched on the edge of the structure, Gaga belted "God Bless America" and "This Land is Your Land" before quite literally diving onto the field to reprise "Poker Face." Between her jaw-dropping entrance and the magnificence of the rest of the gig, Mother Monster more than earned a spot amid the halftime show pantheon.
5. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent—Super Bowl LVI—Feb. 13, 2022
Question: What do you get when you combine some of the biggest rap and R&B artists of the last 40 years into one halftime show? Answer: one of the best Super Bowl performances yet. The first iteration centered entirely around hip-hop, this star-studded halftime performance also played into the nostalgia factor with renditions of '90s and early 2000s bangers like "In da Club," "California Love," and "Lose Yourself." Such a spectacle would easily earn a bid to the Hall of Fame for its celeb-filled roster alone, but the performances, vibes, and unique set design make it a slam dunk.
4. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez—Super Bowl LIV—Feb. 2, 2020
It is no exaggeration to say Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brought the house down with their halftime show at Miami's Super Bowl LIV, a Latin-inspired tour de force that also featured reggaeton heavyweights J Balvin and Bad Bunny. All in all, it was the perfect venue for the perfect show, an homage to the beauty of Latinidad and the catalogs of two of music's biggest stars. If this was the last live performance most of us witnessed before COVID-19, and it probably was, what a note to go out on—outfit changes, impressively choreographed dance breaks, some shredding on the guitar ... what more could you ask for?
3. Beyoncé—Super Bowl XLVIII—Feb. 3, 2013
It is impossible to discuss the Super Bowl Halftime Show Hall of Fame without including the jaw-dropping masterclass that was Beyoncé's effort in 2014. The Grammy Award-winning superstar power-walked the audience through a 13.5-minute whistle-stop tour of her discography while delivering perhaps the best dance performance since Janet Jackson in 2004 and the best vocal performance since Prince in 2007. The show careened from Beyoncé hit to hit, starting with "Love on Top" and ending with "Halo," though Queen Bey also gave Destiny's Child some love with cameos Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. If you watched this show and weren't entertained, that's on you.
2. U2—Super Bowl XXXVI—Feb. 3, 2002
In the first Super Bowl following the Sept. 11 attacks, Irish rock band U2 delivered an emotional and potent tribute to the victims of the tragedy with a performance of three larger-than-life hits: "Beautiful Day," "MLK," and "Where the Streets Have No Name." It was a shorter show than usual, clocking in at roughly seven minutes, but it packed double the punch, especially with the name of the fallen projected onto a screen behind the band. Combine that with Bono's booming rallying cry at the start of "Streets" and you have a gripping, moving eulogy on America's biggest stage.
1. Prince—Super Bowl XLI—Feb. 4, 2007
Nowadays, elaborate set and outfit changes, technological gimmicks, and complicated stage and field illusions are almost a must-have for Super Bowl performers, if only to further up the entertainment value of their spectacle. But Prince captivated a stadium without any of that. His show wasn't without a wow factor, of course—it was still the Super Bowl—but his vocal prowess, stage presence, and incredible guitar playing stole the show, without special guests or wild tricks. The perfectly-timed weather didn't hurt, either. "Purple Rain" in the rain? Now that's a history-making turn.