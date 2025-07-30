ESPN Moves on From Shannon Sharpe Following Civil Settlement of Rape Lawsuit
The network has cut ties with the Pro Football Hall of Famer.
ESPN has moved on from Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end-turned-media personality Shannon Sharpe, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
The decision for the network to cut ties with Sharpe comes less than two weeks after he settled a lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend who accused him of rape.
Sharpe has not been present on network programming since late-April when the victim filed the civil suit. Sharpe denied the allegations in a statement, and has not been present on ESPN since. Now he will not be a part of the network's plans moving forward.
