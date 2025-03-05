SI

Shedeur Sanders Almost Falls Out of First Round in NFL.com's Stunning New Mock Draft

Andy Nesbitt

/ Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is expected by many to have his name called early in this year's NFL draft, with a few teams in the top five desperately needing a quarterback.

A new mock draft by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, however, has Sanders falling almost out of the first round completely, which would be a stunning development.

In his latest mock draft, Zierlein has Sanders going No. 29 overall to the Cleveland Browns, who Zierlein has trading up with the Commanders to get the QB. The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick, which many think is where they'll take Miami QB Cam Ward. Zierlein, however, has them taking Sanders's former teammate, Travis Hunter.

Here's his explanation with the No. 29 pick:

"Sanders' slide is over, as the Browns flip their No. 33 overall pick and an additional selection to the Commanders in order to take a swing at a QB of the future."

That would be quite a score for the Browns in that spot, especially if they also got Hunter earlier in the first round.

You gotta love mock draft season.

Andy Nesbitt
