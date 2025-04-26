Shedeur Sanders Offered Honest Take on Draft Slide to End Up With Browns
The Cleveland Browns finally selected Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft—four rounds later than he was initially predicted to go—but the young QB seems to be handling the surprising slide quite well.
Speaking on a conference call with local reporters on Saturday afternoon, Sanders offered up an optimistic take on the situation.
"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity throughout everything. I don't ever focus on a negative or even think about the negative because the positive happened so fast," he said, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.
He added that he thinks he will "fit in perfectly" with the team and that he is getting "ready to work" to show everyone "the real me."
Moreover, he noted that his main focus will be to prove GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski "right" in their choice to select him.
For months prior to the draft, Sanders was widely predicted to go within the first ten picks. That sentiment changed in recent weeks, however, with many analysts believing he might drop to the end of the first or possibly second round ... but certainly not the fifth.
He will be joining a crowded QB room in Cleveland, alongside Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.