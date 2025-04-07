Shedeur Sanders Isn't the Only Top Draft QB With Habit Called Out by NFL Safety
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and top NFL draft prospect Shedeur Sanders's workout at his pro day garnered some attention for a reason other than his positive performance. New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco, after seeing footage of Sanders's pro day, warned the soon-to-be-rookie to stop "patting that ball", as it would lead to more interceptions in the NFL.
Cisco's comments sparked a debate among NFL players, as New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, and even Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, joined the conversation. Now, a former NFL player and current NFL Network analyst has lent his voice—and trained eye—to the discourse.
Pro football analyst Brian Baldinger pointed out that Sanders isn't the only top QB prospect in the 2025 NFL draft that "pats the ball." In a video posted onto his account on X, Baldinger breaks down film of Sanders, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Quinn Ewers, and Jalen Milroe, pointing out ball pats in plays from each QB's '24 season.
While Baldinger acknowledged that Sanders's ball pat may be "more pronounced" than his peers, he made it clear that the habit isn't something that's unique to Sanders. In fact, Baldinger mentioned that he sees all QBs doing such a move before releasing the football.
And Baldinger isn't the only one who believes the issue is, well, a non-issue. Former NFL QB Chris Simms, during an episode of ProFootballTalk Live on Monday, called it "overblown", citing examples of Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Joe Montana, as well as four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, patting the ball before throws.
"Some of the old West Coach coaches would literally teach, 'Get to the top of your drop, pat the ball and deliver it.' That's how it was taught," Simms said. "Now again, if you stare the guy down, I don't care if you pat or you don't, it's gonna be an interception. The guy's gonna break on it."
"And the good ones know where to manipulate and do that. And you saw that in those highlights there. They're all good at that and patting the ball. Overblown."
Ultimately, of greater importance is what NFL talent evaluators think of Sanders as a whole. That question will be answered in a little over three weeks.