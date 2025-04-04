SI

New Jets DB Warns Shedeur Sanders About Habit He Noticed Watching Pro Day Film

Andre Cisco had some feedback for the Colorado star after watching his pro day highlights.

Tom Dierberger

Andre Cisco spent the first four years of his NFL career in Jacksonville before signing with the Jets this offseason.
Andre Cisco spent the first four years of his NFL career in Jacksonville before signing with the Jets this offseason. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Like the rest of football fans, veteran defensive back Andre Cisco was eagerly watching highlights of Shedeur Sanders's pro day performance at Colorado on Friday.

Cisco, who signed a one-year contract worth $10 million with the New York Jets last month, had some constructive criticism of the way Sanders was delivering the football.

"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy," Cisco posted to social media.

In other words, Cisco is saying a quarterback patting the football right before they release it is an indicator to defensive backs that the ball is coming their way, making it easier to jump a route for an interception.

Patting the football like that might work out in his favor in college, but in the NFL? Sanders might want to make that adjustment before taking the field for his new team.

Sanders is expected to be the second quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft behind Miami star Cam Ward. That could come as early as pick No. 2—where the Cleveland Browns are set to draft—or as late as the No. 9 pick to the New Orleans Saints, as Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano mocked earlier this week.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL