New Jets DB Warns Shedeur Sanders About Habit He Noticed Watching Pro Day Film
Like the rest of football fans, veteran defensive back Andre Cisco was eagerly watching highlights of Shedeur Sanders's pro day performance at Colorado on Friday.
Cisco, who signed a one-year contract worth $10 million with the New York Jets last month, had some constructive criticism of the way Sanders was delivering the football.
"Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyyy," Cisco posted to social media.
In other words, Cisco is saying a quarterback patting the football right before they release it is an indicator to defensive backs that the ball is coming their way, making it easier to jump a route for an interception.
Patting the football like that might work out in his favor in college, but in the NFL? Sanders might want to make that adjustment before taking the field for his new team.
Sanders is expected to be the second quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft behind Miami star Cam Ward. That could come as early as pick No. 2—where the Cleveland Browns are set to draft—or as late as the No. 9 pick to the New Orleans Saints, as Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano mocked earlier this week.