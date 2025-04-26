Shedeur Sanders Fell Out of Second Round in 2025 NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders is still waiting.
The Colorado quarterback's incredible fall in the 2025 NFL Draft has now lasted into the third round. He has not been selected in the first or second round and it would appear his list of potential destinations continues to shrink.
At one point in the draft process, Sanders was considered a potential No. 1 pick, and it was shocking that he fell out of the first round. The fact that he wasn't taken in the first 65 picks is even more incredible.
Before the draft, Sanders was connected to the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders. Each of those teams has had multiple chances to select him and has declined.
On Thursday night, the Browns passed on Sanders at No. 5, while the Giants had two opportunities to select him and didn't. They even traded back into the first round to draft a quarterback, but went with Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart instead. The Saints didn't take Sanders at No. 9, then at No. 40 in the second round, they took Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough instead.
While playing for his father, Deion Sanders at Colorado, Shedeur won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024 as he completed 74.0% of his passes for 4,134 yards, with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added four rushing touchdowns.
Sanders continues to wait to hear his name called.