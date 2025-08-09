Shedeur Sanders Broke Out Signature Watch Celebration in Browns' Preseason Debut
Shedeur Sanders was feeling it in his first NFL preseason game Friday night as the Browns traveled to take on the Panthers.
He got out to a hot start in the first half, throwing for two scores and 103 yards while rushing for 19 yards on four carries. The former Colorado quarterback hopes to prove himself after a dramatic slide to the fifth round in April's NFL draft when the Browns eventually selected him with the No. 144 pick. Although it's only the start, his strong preseason half certainly helps that effort.
After one of the early scores, Sanders broke out his signature celebration that fans saw often at Colorado. He knew everyone was watching his debut:
The celebration took off after he flexed his iced-out wrist piece on the field during his time at Colorado, starting a trend that other athletes followed.
He started the second half for the Browns on Friday as well, getting more time to plead his case among Cleveland's crowded QB room, which also includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Should Sanders continue to show out over the preseason, it will certainly help his standing among the bunch.
One thing is for sure as he starts his NFL career: all eyes will be on No. 12.