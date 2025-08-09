Shedeur Sanders Puts Exclamation on Preseason Debut With Second TD in First Half
Shedeur Sanders didn't take long to throw his first touchdown in his preseason debut Friday night as the Browns took on the Panthers. On the first play of the second quarter, he threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kaden Davis. Then, just before half time, he found Davis once more for his second score of the half.
From the 12-yard line with a minute left in the half, the quarterback faced pressure and got the ball out quick to Davis who slid in the middle of the end zone to make the grab.
Sanders started the game and played the entire first half, throwing for 103 yards in addition to the two scores. He rushed for 19 yards on four carries, too. His father, Deion, was pumped up after the first touchdown toss, writing "Yes Lawd! Yes!" on his X account following the play.
The excitement continued from the Colorado head coach after the second score:
Earlier in the drive that resulted in touchdown No. 2, Sanders made a slick throw after he avoided some pressure and found Luke Floriea down the field, who made an awesome one-handed grab.
The Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round after a drastic slide in April's NFL draft. He hasn't been considered a candidate to become Cleveland's starting QB in the crowded room with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. But if he continues to show out in the preseason, that will certainly help his standing among the bunch.