Shedeur Sanders Had Strong Message for Critics at Browns Rooke Minicamp

Ryan Phillips

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders during rookie minicamp.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders during rookie minicamp. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders is ready to put the 2025 NFL draft behind him and prove he belongs.

At Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp on Saturday, Sanders was asked about his motivation and whether he is ready to prove people who thought he wasn't an NFL quarterback wrong.

"Thank you for saying that because my job here isn't to prove people wrong, I'm proving myself right," Sanders said.

That is the right attitude for Sanders to have. He believes he can play in the NFL, now he just needs to show he's right.

The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the draft after a dramatic fall out of the first round. He was the 144th pick, as NFL teams clearly didn't like something about him. He has faced a ton of scrutiny since he began playing college football because of his father, Deion Sanders. Shedeur is aware of that.

Now it's on him to prove that he belongs at this level.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

