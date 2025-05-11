Shedeur Sanders Had Strong Message for Critics at Browns Rooke Minicamp
Shedeur Sanders is ready to put the 2025 NFL draft behind him and prove he belongs.
At Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp on Saturday, Sanders was asked about his motivation and whether he is ready to prove people who thought he wasn't an NFL quarterback wrong.
"Thank you for saying that because my job here isn't to prove people wrong, I'm proving myself right," Sanders said.
That is the right attitude for Sanders to have. He believes he can play in the NFL, now he just needs to show he's right.
The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the draft after a dramatic fall out of the first round. He was the 144th pick, as NFL teams clearly didn't like something about him. He has faced a ton of scrutiny since he began playing college football because of his father, Deion Sanders. Shedeur is aware of that.
Now it's on him to prove that he belongs at this level.