Shedeur Sanders Reveals What He Learned From Chat With Tom Brady
If there's any NFL quarterback who understands the feeling of being overlooked and being drafted in a late round, it's Tom Brady. He was famously drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots, and then went on to win a record seven Super Bowl rings and now is considered the "G.O.A.T." by many.
So, it makes sense why he would be someone Shedeur Sanders could lean on after his draft experience. It took Sanders until the fifth round to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns, and the quarterback was once considered a first-round pick.
While Sanders said he doesn't want to focus on the "negative" that came from the draft, his draft slide seems to be giving him some motivation to prove the doubters wrong during his NFL career. This is something Brady did during his legendary career, too.
Brady and Sanders spoke recently, the Browns quarterback told reporters on Saturday. Sanders shared how similar their stories are thus far and how Brady seems to be helping him to not focus on the draft results.
“My story is going to be similar," Sanders said. "I was a late round draft pick, but we’re here now and none of that stuff matters, it just mattered on the day. I’m just excited to be here and ready to work.”
Having someone like Brady in his corner will surely be helpful for Sanders as he begins his NFL career. He will be competing for the Browns starting quarterback role for the 2025 season against veteran Joe Flacco, former first-rounder Kenny Pickett and fellow 2025 draftee Dillon Gabriel. The job is really anyone's at this point of the offseason.
But, it's important to remember that Brady wasn't named the starter during his rookie year. He was even considered the fourth-string quarterback at the beginning of the season. Brady was first named the starter in the third game of his second season after Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury. The rest is history. So, Sanders shouldn't feel too worried if he isn't named the starter for the 2025 season. It's just the beginning.