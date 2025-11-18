Authorities Reveal Amount of Property Stolen From Shedeur Sanders's Home
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders's home was burglarized on Sunday and more than $200,000 of property was stolen, according to the Medina County Sheriff's Office.
The break-in occurred while Sanders and the Browns took on the Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Three suspects entered the quarterback's home at 6:46 p.m. ET, according to authorities, and left Sanders's home about 12 minutes later with his property.
Authorities are still working the case, which is under an active investigation. Nobody has been taken into custody.
It was a bad day gone worse for Sanders, who struggled in his NFL debut upon entering the contest for injured QB Dillon Gabriel. Sanders completed just four of his 16 passing attempts for 47 yards and an interception in the loss to the Ravens.