Shedeur Sanders Provides Update on Injury That Held Him Out of Practice
Shedeur Sanders is back practicing with the Browns after being held out of team reps on Saturday due to soreness in his throwing arm and is expected to fully participate in practice on Monday.
Sanders told reporters Monday that he is "grateful" to be practicing again, and detailed that he has previously dealt with soreness in his throwing arm during college.
"It was just an adjustment to starting and stopping honestly," Sanders said. "That's all it truly is. Sometimes you go in hot, then you'll wait for a second and then you'll get cold and get back hot and get cold. My arm and body wasn't used to that, so it's just an adjustment within the body, within the arm."
Sanders returns to practice shortly before the Browns leave for Carolina this week to face the Panthers in joint practices and then their preseason game on Friday. This will be the first of three preseason games for the Browns this year, which will likely be a determining factor in the team's quarterback competition.
Outside of Sanders, Kenny Pickett is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but remains "determined" to become the team's starting quarterback. With Pickett out, Joe Flacco has taken the majority of the first-team reps during practice.