Shedeur Sanders Held Out of Team Reps at Browns Training Camp Due to Soreness
Shedeur Sanders has a lot of ground to make up as a fifth-round rookie QB joining a crowded Cleveland Browns depth chart. Unfortunately he missed out on some opportunities on Saturday as the highly-scrutinized young QB was held out of team reps during training camp.
With Kenny Pickett sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Sanders was also held out of team drills and chances to run the offense with what the Browns said was "shoulder soreness." Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel took the reps in his absence.
Sanders has been under a strong microscope all summer after he shockingly fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. He seemed to possess NFL-caliber talent while under center at Colorado but clearly the league didn't entirely agree. His work this summer will go a long way towards understanding if Sanders has a future as a starter in the NFL.
He and the Browns are undoubtedly being cautious with his soreness on Saturday and hope to get him back on the field as soon as possible.