Shedeur Sanders Made Bold Proclamation While Speaking to Local Cleveland High School
Shedeur Sanders has yet to even begin competing for the starting quarterback job with the Cleveland Browns, but he's already setting his sights on bigger accomplishments.
Sanders will be in competition with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel for a chance at becoming the Browns' starter, but he wants more than just being the team's QB1. He wants to lead the Browns to success.
While speaking at John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Sanders boldly stated he is going after a Super Bowl. “I’m trying to bring Cleveland of course a Super Bowl," he stated.
Though any player's goal should be to win the Super Bowl, it's especially bold coming from a rookie quarterback playing for the Browns. The Browns are one of four franchises that have never been to the Super Bowl, let alone won one. Cleveland has made the postseason twice since Kevin Stefanski, but the Browns' only NFL championship wins came prior to the start of the Super Bowl era. For Sanders, or any quarterback, leading the Browns to a Super Bowl victory would be an incredible feat.
Sanders's ambitions with Cleveland do stretch beyond winning and turning the franchise around though. After Sanders was drafted, he promised to get involved with the local youth, which he did on Wednesday by visiting John Marshall High School.
"I just wanted to come out and see y'all," Sanders told the students. "We working out every day. We've got a purpose, we've got something we're trying to accomplish and achieve. What inspires me to keep going? I always say knowing that I've got a lot of people watching me. Knowing that I'm a positive influence to the youth. That's what I say keeps me going."
It's been less than a week since Sanders was drafted, and he's already making his mark in Cleveland.