Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About Dad Deion Sanders's Cancer Diagnosis
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was asked Monday about his dad Deion's health for the first time since Deion revealed he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this offseason.
Deion said doctors removed a cancerous tumor from his bladder—along with his bladder—and is now "cured" from the cancer. The Colorado Buffaloes coach also said he didn't tell his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, the details of his health issue since they were just getting their NFL careers started on the Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.
On Monday during Browns training camp, Shedeur didn't go into depth about his dad's cancer diagnosis but did share his mindset about how he dealt with it this past year:
"I would say it's definitely staying focused mentally," Shedeur said. "Dad, he's one person that, he'll handle his, we'll handle what we gotta do. It was something that we really ain't need to have no formal conversation about, because it was like, 'Y'all need to focus on what y'all need to focus on. Y'all can't sit here and feel sorry for me.' ... We all knew because our family be talking in group chats and everything."
It seems like Shedeur managed to stay focused on his development with the Browns, which likely was exactly what Deion wanted given that Shedeur is potentially in line to win starting quarterback duties this fall. Shedeur is battling veteran Joe Flacco, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, and the currently injured Kenny Pickett for the starting job.
"My sons, to this day, don't know what transpired. I just told them it was something with my foot," Sanders said in a press conference about his cancer diagnosis. "I wanted them to focus on making the team and not focused on Dad."