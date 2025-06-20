Shedeur Sanders Was Pulled Over For Speeding Multiple Times in June
Shedeur Sanders has been pulled over multiple times for speeding violations in Ohio this month according to a new report. Sanders was pulled over for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on Tuesday. On Thursday Cleveland.com reported that he was also pulled over earlier in the month.
According to Cleveland.com Sanders was pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol in Medina while traveling 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on June 5. The Browns rookie quarterback failed to appear for his court date on June 16, which was the day before he received his second citation.
The Browns had OTAs from June 3 to June 5.
According to Cleveland.com, the team has addressed the situation with Sanders and according to a spokesman, "He is taking care of the tickets."
Cleveland selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft after a well-documented slide.