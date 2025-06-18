Shedeur Sanders Issued Citation for Speeding Over 100 MPH
Shedeur Sanders is making headlines again and this time it's not good news.
Following a solid performance at Cleveland Browns minicamp, Sanders has found himself in hot water. On Tuesday, the 23-year-old was pulled over by police for speeding. He was going 101 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Sanders was pulled over in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville at 12:24 a.m. ET. He was issued a citation and can pay a fine or elect to fight it.
During Cleveland's three-day minicamp, Sanders performed well, often putting up better numbers than the Browns' other three quarterbacks. The franchise selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft after an excruciating fall from being a projected first-round pick.
A 23-year-old getting a speeding ticket isn't a huge deal and the headlines about it should be muted. But given Sanders's profile it's certainly notable.