Shedeur Sanders Reportedly Making Strong Impression at East-West Shrine Bowl
Shedeur Sanders was one of the primary stars in attendance at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Though Sanders will not be practicing or participating in the game, he drew a massive crowd and has spoken to multiple coaches and staffers for NFL teams.
The Colorado quarterback has reportedly made a good impression already, according to ESPN's Tennessee Titans reporter, Turron Davenport. Davenport posted that all the people he has spoken to about Shedeur said he is "pleasant to work with" and "willing to do whatever they ask of him."
Per Davenport, the Titans were among those who had a positive impression from Sanders, noting maturity and toughness among two of his qualities that stood out.
Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan shared his strong review of Sanders after the Titans met with him on Friday. “You can tell he's been raised right,” Callahan said, via Tennessee team reporter Jim Kelly. “He’s mature. He has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him. And, you could tell he’s a guy who has been in the spotlight. He knows how to handle himself. He’s been paid money, so he has a financial perspective.”
So far, Sanders has spoken with at least the Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants during his time at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Tennessee, the Browns and the Giants hold the top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders is preparing for the draft after four seasons of college football, including two at Jackson State and two with the Buffaloes. During his senior season, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while helping Colorado improve to a 9-4 record.