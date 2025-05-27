Shedeur Sanders Ruthlessly Shuts Down Rumors That He Bought a Fancy New Car
Before even stepping onto the NFL gridiron, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders might already be one of the most scrutinized rookies in recent history. After a tumultuous NFL draft saw Sanders shockingly tumble down to the fifth round, the young signal-caller is back in the media's headlines for seeming to make an extremely lavish purchase this offseason.
Just over a week after the ink dried on Sanders's four-year, $4.6 million rookie contract, Sanders's brother Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video of a custom green Rolls-Royce being dropped off at the Sanders family home in Canton, Texas. Shedeur was heard on a call with his brother discussing the new car, which was rumored to be valued around $500,000.
Many immediately assumed the car was Shedeur's, and that he had bought it as a present to himself after joining Cleveland.
Shedeur took to social media on Monday night to personally clap back at those rumors, sending a blunt message to those spreading "lies."
"Another lie.... I'm focused on my team not a car purchase !" Shedeur wrote on X.
Shedeur's dad, Deion, also weighed in on the circulating rumors to defend his son's honor.
Shedeur did receive a $446,553 signing bonus as part of his rookie deal which he signed in early May. However, to think that he quickly spent that entire paycheck on a fancy new car feels a little far-fetched, especially given his previous self-deprecating jokes about being poor.
We're not saying Shedeur is about to take the bus to Browns practice anytime soon, but he's probably not that short-sighted to be throwing around money before he's even suited up for his first NFL game.