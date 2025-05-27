SI

Shedeur Sanders Ruthlessly Shuts Down Rumors That He Bought a Fancy New Car

Rumors were floating around that the Browns quarterback treated himself to a new custom Rolls-Royce after getting drafted.

Kristen Wong

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Before even stepping onto the NFL gridiron, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders might already be one of the most scrutinized rookies in recent history. After a tumultuous NFL draft saw Sanders shockingly tumble down to the fifth round, the young signal-caller is back in the media's headlines for seeming to make an extremely lavish purchase this offseason.

Just over a week after the ink dried on Sanders's four-year, $4.6 million rookie contract, Sanders's brother Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video of a custom green Rolls-Royce being dropped off at the Sanders family home in Canton, Texas. Shedeur was heard on a call with his brother discussing the new car, which was rumored to be valued around $500,000.

Many immediately assumed the car was Shedeur's, and that he had bought it as a present to himself after joining Cleveland.

Shedeur took to social media on Monday night to personally clap back at those rumors, sending a blunt message to those spreading "lies."

"Another lie.... I'm focused on my team not a car purchase !" Shedeur wrote on X.

Shedeur's dad, Deion, also weighed in on the circulating rumors to defend his son's honor.

Shedeur did receive a $446,553 signing bonus as part of his rookie deal which he signed in early May. However, to think that he quickly spent that entire paycheck on a fancy new car feels a little far-fetched, especially given his previous self-deprecating jokes about being poor.

We're not saying Shedeur is about to take the bus to Browns practice anytime soon, but he's probably not that short-sighted to be throwing around money before he's even suited up for his first NFL game.

