Why Shedeur Sanders Told His Father, Deion, Not to Come to Browns Practice
Shedeur Sanders still has a long way to go before he's given a shot to be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback. Even with Kenny Pickett sitting out with a hamstring injury, the former Colorado Buffaloes signal caller is still third on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, and has yet to see first-team reps throughout training camp.
That's why Sanders' father, Deion, says Shedeur doesn't want him attending Browns practices this summer.
"Shedeur told me not to come," the eldest Sanders and Colorado football head coach told former Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin in an interview on Monday. "Let's get that out. He didn't want me to come. He [was] like, 'Dad, I'm getting three, four reps at practice. I don't want you seeing that. I'm not where I need to be. Let me get where I need to be.'"
"It's so funny," he continued. "Because this is his first time ... and he's dealing with it like a pro. Like, he ain't mad. He ain't this. He's like, 'I got work to do and I'm gonna put in this work. One thing [is], they're going to have to let me play. Preseason is gonna come. And when preseason comes, watch me work.'"
A great attitude from Sanders, who dealt with a lot during the NFL draft process before ultimately being selected by Cleveland with the 144th pick.
With the Browns getting ready to open the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, it has yet to be determined who will be starting under center.