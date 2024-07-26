SI

Jonathan Owens Had Sweetest Quote About His Wife, Simone Biles, Before Paris Olympics

Madison Williams

Apr 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens and American gymnast Simone Biles take a selfie prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens is grateful his team is letting him miss part of the preseason so he can travel to Paris to cheer on his wife, four-time gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, in the Olympics.

Owens will miss one practice session, a walkthrough and the Hall of Fame Game vs. the Houston Texans while he's in Paris. But, he wouldn't miss supporting Biles for the world.

“It’s amazing,” Owens said, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Words can’t even describe it. I just think about, ‘How did I get so lucky that this is my wife and I get to see her, someone that’s literally at the pinnacle of their sport, and I get to call this my wife?’ It’s amazing. There’s no words to really describe it. Just blessed.”

Owens, who signed with the Bears after one season with the Green Bay Packers, praised the Bears for being understanding about him missing time with the team to go to the Olympics.

"It was something me and my agent talked about when we went in and I signed with the team," Owens said, via The Associated Press. "It was all respectful. We went to them and just asked, 'We would really appreciate it if he could go and support his wife,' and they were really cool about it. First-class organization. I just want to thank them so much for allowing me to go over and do that. I can't wait to be able to support her, and I know my family and my wife, she really appreciates it."

Biles's Olympic run begins on Sunday, July 28 with the qualifying round. She won gold in the team, all-around, vault and floor exercise during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

