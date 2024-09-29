Simone Biles Shared Sweet Moment With Husband Jonathan Owens Before Rams-Bears
In this story:
The Chicago Bears are playing host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and they have a special fan in attendance at Soldier Field—Simone Biles.
The legendary gymnast is in Chicago rooting on her husband, Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens. This is his first year with the team and he kicked off his time in Chicago by scoring a touchdown in their Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Owens, who was able to be in Paris to watch Biles win three more gold medals, shared a sweet moment with with his wife before Sunday's game:
Here's Biles making her entrance while wearing a sweet Bears sweater:
Bears fans are hoping the team will be able to put an end to their two game losing streak Sunday.
More From Around the NFL
Published