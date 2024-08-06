Jonathan Owens Gushes Over Simone Biles in Return to Bears Training Camp
Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens returned to Chicago Bears training camp this week after watching his wife, decorated gymnast Simone Biles, compete in the Paris Olympic Games.
Owens, who was an excused absence from Bears camp last week to watch Biles bring home three gold medals and one silver medal for U.S. gymnastics, met with the media on Tuesday upon his return.
When asked about his wife's calf injury that was clearly bothering her throughout competition, Owens had a quick response.
"My wife's a warrior," Owens said, as he sported a lanyard around his neck with all of Biles's Olympic pins.
As for what she accomplished in Paris with her four medals, securing her place as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time, Owens said he was "overjoyed for her" and that she "accomplished everything that she set her mind to" when she made the decision to come back and compete.
It remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old Biles will compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, but for now, she will take a break and watch her husband compete on the football field for the Bears this fall.