Jonathan Owens Gushes Over Simone Biles in Return to Bears Training Camp

Owens returned to training camp after watching his wife compete in Paris.

Mike McDaniel

Jun 2, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens watches his wife Simone Biles (not pictured) as she performs during day two of the women’s 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena.
Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens returned to Chicago Bears training camp this week after watching his wife, decorated gymnast Simone Biles, compete in the Paris Olympic Games.

Owens, who was an excused absence from Bears camp last week to watch Biles bring home three gold medals and one silver medal for U.S. gymnastics, met with the media on Tuesday upon his return.

When asked about his wife's calf injury that was clearly bothering her throughout competition, Owens had a quick response.

"My wife's a warrior," Owens said, as he sported a lanyard around his neck with all of Biles's Olympic pins.

As for what she accomplished in Paris with her four medals, securing her place as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time, Owens said he was "overjoyed for her" and that she "accomplished everything that she set her mind to" when she made the decision to come back and compete.

It remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old Biles will compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, but for now, she will take a break and watch her husband compete on the football field for the Bears this fall.

Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

