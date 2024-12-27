Simone Biles Rocks One-of-a-Kind Fit to Support Jonathan Owens in Bears' Final Home Game
Simone Biles is supporting her husband, and wearing one heck of an outfit to do so.
The Chicago Bears are playing their final home game of the 2024 season Thursday night and Biles is in attendance to watch her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens. It wasn't out of the ordinary to see her on the field before the game—what was surprising is the outfit she chose to wear.
Biles opted for an outfit that featured shots of Owens in his uniform all over it.
Here's a still:
An amazing look.
Owens is wrapping up his first season as a member of the Bears. He was undrafted in 2018 but spent that season with the Arizona Cardinals. He was then with the Houston Texans from 2019 through the 2022 campaign before spending the 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers.
Earlier in the year, Biles was criticized by Bears fans for being decked out in Packer gear while supporting her husband at a game. Clearly the issue has since been resolved.
It has been quite a year for the couple, as Biles returned to Olympic competition in Paris this summer and won three more gold medals. The greatest gymnast of all-time helped Team USA win the team competition, then took home the top spots in the individual all-around and the vault. She also took home silver in the floor exercise. All-in-all, she now has 11 Olympic medals to her name, seven of them gold.
And she's wrapping up the year wearing a heck of an outfit to support her husband.