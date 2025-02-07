Snoop Dogg's Joke About Bengals' Defense Immediately Wiped the Smile Off Joe Burrow's Face
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow may still have a sour taste in his mouth about how the 2024 season ended for his club.
Burrow, attending the NFL Honors awards ceremony at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, was laughing at all of host Snoop Dogg's jokes, except for one particular zinger about the Bengals' defense.
"Now last year, Joe bought a Tumbler Batmobile for $2.9 million," Snoop Dogg said, setting up the joke. "Damn! Ballin'! I mean, it has everything ... Jet propulsion, grappling hooks, spikes. I guess he wanted one thing in life ... To have a good defense."
The crowd both laughed and groaned at the burn as Burrow, whom the cameras caught smiling moments before, seemingly found this joke less amusing.
Burrow, who took home the Comeback Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors ceremony, enjoyed his best season yet in 2024, posting career highs in completion percentage (70.6%), passing yards (4,918) and touchdown passes (43). He helped the Bengals offense score 27.8 points per game, good for sixth in the league.
Cincinnati's defense, however, yielded the eighth-most total yards and points per game in the NFL, ultimately putting a damper on Burrow's stellar campaign while representing a big reason as to why the Bengals narrowly missed the playoffs. The Bengals in January fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo after six seasons, and later that month announced the hiring of former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden as their new defensive play-caller.
Burrow is clearly looking forward to the 2025 season, but Snoop Dogg humorously made sure he didn't forget the Bengals' defensive woes in '24.