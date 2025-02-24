Source: Eagles Plan to Celebrate Super Bowl Win With White House Visit
A team source told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the team is planning to visit the White House once an invitation is extended.
The Philadelphia Eagles plan to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs with a visit to the White House, a source told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"We would be honored to visit the White House," a team source texted Breer. "It's one of those things we had looked forward to doing and we look forward to receiving the invitation."
A trip to the White House to be honored by the administration in office had long been customary for championship teams across American sports, but has not been done as consistently over the last decade due to the particularly polarizing political climate.
However, if and when the invitation comes from President Donald Trump, the Eagles plan on accepting and visiting Washington, D.C..
