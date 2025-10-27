Steelers' 1930s Throwback Uniforms Had NFL Fans Wishing They Stayed in the Past
The Steelers are playing host to the Packers from Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night in the penultimate game of the NFL's Week 7 slate, and they're rocking some pretty interesting uniforms.
As seen in the video below, Pittsburgh is donning its 1933 throwback set—which features gold jerseys with black stripes, a gold helmet, gold socks and beige pants.
Check it out:
Naturally, NFL fans weren't too thrilled with the throwback kits, and took it upon themselves to make their opinions known across social media prior to—and following—kickoff on Sunday night. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
Needless to say, these Pittsburgh uniforms may be overshadowing Aaron Rodgers' first game against his former team. We'll see if the 41-year-old can play better than he looks and bring the Steelers to 5-2 on the 2025 season.