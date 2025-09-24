Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Had Relatable Reply to What He's Looking Forward to in Dublin
The Steelers will travel to play the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, this week, and Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers is already ready for a pint at the pub.
"Guinness," Rodgers said, asked during his press conference what he is looking forward to about the trip. "Guinness on tap is my favorite beer in the world. And I don't really drink beer."
He continued on a more serious note just a bit later:
"This game means a lot to all of us. To the league. To the Rooney family. And so we want to represent the team and the Rooney legacy well," he said. "Being a part of the first game in Ireland is pretty cool. I have Irish heritage, so I'm very excited to get out there."
Rodgers will be playing against journeyman backup Carson Wentz, currently filling in for injured Vikings starter J.J. McCarthy. Both teams are currently 2-1, and the Vikings are 2.5-point favorites as of this writing, per ESPN Bet.
If the Steelers do win, though, we already know how Rodgers will decide to celebrate. Sláinte.