SI

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Had Relatable Reply to What He's Looking Forward to in Dublin

The Steelers will play the Vikings on Sunday in the NFL's first regular-season game in Ireland.

Brigid Kennedy

"Being a part of the first game in Ireland is pretty cool," Rodgers said.
"Being a part of the first game in Ireland is pretty cool," Rodgers said. / Pittsburgh Steelers / Screensho
In this story:

The Steelers will travel to play the Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, this week, and Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers is already ready for a pint at the pub.

"Guinness," Rodgers said, asked during his press conference what he is looking forward to about the trip. "Guinness on tap is my favorite beer in the world. And I don't really drink beer."

He continued on a more serious note just a bit later:

"This game means a lot to all of us. To the league. To the Rooney family. And so we want to represent the team and the Rooney legacy well," he said. "Being a part of the first game in Ireland is pretty cool. I have Irish heritage, so I'm very excited to get out there."

Rodgers will be playing against journeyman backup Carson Wentz, currently filling in for injured Vikings starter J.J. McCarthy. Both teams are currently 2-1, and the Vikings are 2.5-point favorites as of this writing, per ESPN Bet.

If the Steelers do win, though, we already know how Rodgers will decide to celebrate. Sláinte.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL