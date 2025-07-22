Steelers' Cam Heyward Had Hilarious Reaction to His Team's New Throwback Uniforms
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward isn't sold on his team's new throwback uniforms.
The kits—a gold jersey with black stripes, a matte gold helmet, and beige uniform pants—were debuted on Monday afternoon, and pay tribute to the team's inception in 1933.
But Heyward has some notes for the creative minds behind this one.
"Yellow helmet? Check. Jersey? Check. ... But pants? ... Those pants, man, they look like throw up," Heyward said on an episode of his Not Just Football podcast. "I love that we're trying something new, but this is the problem we had with the [Bumblebee uniforms]. I think the Bumblebees would have looked fire if you had black pants. I think this jersey would've been fire if you had black pants. Or even, I hate to go full yellow, but you could've done some remix in there as well."
As for his overall grade on the design?
"C," Heyward told co-host Hayden Walsh. "Pants are gonna stand out like a sore thumb."
Hilarious. Watch that below, starting at 3:35:
In bad news for Heyward, however, the squad will be wearing these unis for their highly-anticipated primetime matchup vs. the Packers in Week 8, where quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face off against his former team. So turns out there will be plenty of eyes on those vomit pants. Womp womp.
Hey, at least he likes the jersey and helmet!