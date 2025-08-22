Steelers' Derrick Harmon to Miss Time After Spraining MCL vs. Panthers
When Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon appeared to twist his knee during Pittsburgh's 19–10 exhibition win over the Panthers Thursday, the team's fans presumably feared the worst.
However, Harmon seems to have avoided a doomsday scenario.
Harmon will miss about a month after spraining an MCL, according to a Friday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Per Rapoport, Harmon could potentially begin 2025 on the injured reserve. While it’s not the best news when your first-round pick is out to start the year, it is far better than hearing he’s going to miss the whole season, as some believed might happen in the immediate aftermath of his injury.
The 22-year-old Detroit native was the 21st pick in April's draft after three years spent with Michigan State and one with Oregon. He was a member of the Ducks' Big Ten championship team in 2024, finishing the season with 45 combined tackles and five sacks.
In his press conference after Thursday's game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin referred to the injury as a sprain. Pittsburgh has games against the Jets, Seahawks and Patriots scheduled for the next calendar month, before a Sept. 28 clash with the Vikings in Dublin.