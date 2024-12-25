Steelers' DeShon Elliott Angrily Blasts Team's Play After Christmas Loss to Chiefs
After a strong start to 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers are fading fast.
On Wednesday, the Steelers fell 29–10 to the Kansas City Chiefs to drop to 10-6 on the season. The loss followed back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, and put Pittsburgh in danger of ceding the AFC North lead to the Ravens.
After the game, Steelers safety DeShon Elliott made it clear to reporters that he had had enough of his team's recent play. He attacked Pittsburgh's approach in an angry, NSFW diatribe.
"They made adjustments when they should have. We did not... guys can't be f---ing wide open. That's the first thing. Do your job," Elliott said via Nick Farabaugh of PennLive. "It's Week 18. We shouldn't be having these problems in Week 18. That's a Week 1 or Week 2 problem."
Elliott has a point; three of the four games this season in which the Steelers have allowed the most passing yards per attempt have come in the team's last three games.
Pittsburgh has played a wonky schedule lately, so the appearance of a well-rested football team for Jan. 5's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is a must.