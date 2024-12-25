SI

Steelers' DeShon Elliott Angrily Blasts Team's Play After Christmas Loss to Chiefs

Kansas City outclassed Pittsburgh, which lost its third straight game.

Patrick Andres

DeShon Elliott after the Steelers' 44–38 win over the Bengals on Dec. 1, 2024.
DeShon Elliott after the Steelers' 44–38 win over the Bengals on Dec. 1, 2024. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a strong start to 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers are fading fast.

On Wednesday, the Steelers fell 29–10 to the Kansas City Chiefs to drop to 10-6 on the season. The loss followed back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, and put Pittsburgh in danger of ceding the AFC North lead to the Ravens.

After the game, Steelers safety DeShon Elliott made it clear to reporters that he had had enough of his team's recent play. He attacked Pittsburgh's approach in an angry, NSFW diatribe.

"They made adjustments when they should have. We did not... guys can't be f---ing wide open. That's the first thing. Do your job," Elliott said via Nick Farabaugh of PennLive. "It's Week 18. We shouldn't be having these problems in Week 18. That's a Week 1 or Week 2 problem."

Elliott has a point; three of the four games this season in which the Steelers have allowed the most passing yards per attempt have come in the team's last three games.

Pittsburgh has played a wonky schedule lately, so the appearance of a well-rested football team for Jan. 5's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is a must.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL